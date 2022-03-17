ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An emotional plea from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is prompting a response from local lawmakers who are urging President Joe Biden to offer Ukraine more support as the country enters its third week of war against Russia.

Congressional members representing New York said that they stand with Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine, but some stopped short of backing Zelenskyy’s request for a no-fly zone over the war-torn country.

“A no fly zone would put us into direct engagement, but there are other things that we can do,” New York Congresswoman Claudia Tenney said, advocating for sanctions, humanitarian aid and delivering weapons to Ukraine.

Pennsylvania Congressman Fred Keller also shared his support for Ukraine and urged Biden to “follow the bipartisan calls to supply Ukrainian’s with the resources necessary to defend themselves without broadening the current conflict.”

President Biden acted on a number of Zelenskyy’s requests by sending more “anti-aircraft” and “anti-armor” weapons to Ukraine, as well as $300-million in humanitarian assistance for the three-million refugees fleeing their homes.

“We’re not doing this alone,” Biden said on Wednesday. “Our allies and partners stepped up to provide significant shipments of security assistance and will continue to help facilitate these deliveries as well.”

New York Congressman Tom Reed said implementing a no-fly zone is a “last resort” but that it should be “considered.” The Biden Administration has said a number of times it’s against a no-fly zone, fearing it could propel the United States into a war with Russia.

“We’re just not being firm enough,” Reed said. “We’re we’re sending mixed signals that [say] we’re half committed to dealing with this situation.”