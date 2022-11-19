WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hope and confidence have risen for Rochester’s Ukrainian community in the wake of recent victories.

Now RocMaidan is determined to answer more needs by throwing a dinner with raffles, donations for merchandise, and celebrating by dancing.

As more cities in Eastern Ukraine are liberated, shipments from RocMaidan can reach families who’ve lost everything after living under Russian rule for months.

“We would like to express our gratitude for such valuable gifts.” one army medic said. “We especially like to thank the Rochester organization RocMaidan.”

“We would like to express our gratitude to the RocMaidan Organization,” another military medic added. “Who contributed to the delivery of this ambulance.”

Seeing this, organization members tell me, motivates the Rochester Ukrainian Culture Center to never stop fundraising.

“Kherson is one of the cities that was just liberated, they have our vehicles,” RocMaidan Board Member Elena Dilai told us. “Someone who was just visiting told us he saw RocMaidan vehicles, and he almost chased it down. He was so excited. It’s really great to know we are part of this process helping Ukrainians win this war.”

With this dinner party-themed fundraiser, RocMaidan wants to buy generators to supply Ukrainians without electricity in the wake of Russia’s latest artillery attacks on power grids.

“We always change our collections to what Ukraine needs and that just happens to be the generators,” Iryna Divonka of the RocMaidan Youth Committee explained.

A blanket depicting the Ukrainian Flag was one of the items up for the silent auction.

“By now 1/3 of the Ukrainian electrical infrastructure has been completely ruined,” Dilai added. “People are without electricity; people are without heat or power.”

Since the war began, RocMaidan has sent 14 containers filled with donations, including ambulances to Ukraine. The latest shipment was fully paid for thanks to a $10,000 donation by a member of the Rochester Community.

To make your own donations to RocMaidan and help their cause find the right links click here.