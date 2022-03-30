CULVER CITY, Ca. (WROC) — March 30, 1964 was the first time Jeopardy! aired on TV and on this 58th anniversary America’s favorite quiz show will celebrate the first-ever “JeoparDAY!”

Here’s how you can join in on the fun:

Take the JEOPARDY! Contestant Test on March 30. For each of the first 10,000 tests taken on JeoparDAY!, the show will contribute $5.80 – in honor of the 58th birthday – to the Alex Trebek Fund at Stand Up to Cancer. Even those who have already taken the test this year are encouraged to take it again on JeoparDAY!