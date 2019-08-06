Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
Crime
Education
Business
Environment
Rochester Rundown
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Many don't know they qualify for COVID booster
Top Stories
Bar bans Maria Carey Christmas anthem
ESL Federal Credit Union reduces overdraft fee to $5
Video
5 US cities to vote on altering police forces
Video
Tesla issues software recall to fix safety problem
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Weather Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
High School Sports
Section V Best
High School Huddle
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
College Sports
Western NY PGA Tips
Football Frenzy
The Big Game
Sports Video
Top Stories
Pittsford’s Sanko is Player of the Week
Video
Top Stories
Gabby Curtis leads Penfield field hockey to sectional title
Video
Amerks top Rocket in OT to complete weekend sweep
258 turned away at Bills game for lacking vaccination proof, health officials say
Video
Phil Mickelson not only inspires Josh Allen’s Halloween costume but also big second half performance vs. Miami
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
ESL Federal Credit Union reduces overdraft fee to $5
Video
Top Stories
5 US cities to vote on altering police forces
Video
Top Stories
Will robots fix labor shortages?
Video
‘The Tesla was talking!’: Confused trick-or-treaters pranked by Tesla owner
Video
Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, November 2
Video
Weather forecast: Lake effect rain and snow showers get going as we welcome November
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Food and Drink
Travel
Development
Arts
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Lottery
Horoscope
Holidays
Songs From Studio B
Community
Community
Contests
Calendar
Destination NY
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Crime Tracker
Why ROC
Friend For Life
Be Inspired
BestReviews
First Responders Spotlight
Veterans Voices
What’s Good
Top Stories
Landmark Society of WNY names 2021 'Five to Revive'
Video
Top Stories
Webster High School Marching Band wins state championship
Video
Living with LGS: How rare syndrome, severe epilepsy impacts individuals, families
Video
Parents, community of Rochester believes Halloween feels safer this year
Video
Volunteer firefighters called upon at ‘Truck or Treat’ in Rochester
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Career Connection
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Newsletters
Alexa
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
Trending
Bar bans Maria Carey Christmas anthem
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Trending Stories
Voter Guide 2021: Every candidate, every race for general election in Monroe County
New York’s statewide propositions on ballot broken down
Vehicle flips in two-car crash in Henrietta
Scorpions found in package delivered to Joywave drummer in Rochester
Video
Three injured in ‘serious’ two-vehicle crash in Farmington
ESL Federal Credit Union reduces overdraft fee to $5
Video
Are Arab Americans people of color? Mayor vote raises issue
NY Paid Family Leave extended for sibling care: ‘Taking care of your family is a human right’
Video
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: Lake effect rain and snow showers get going as we welcome November
Video
Adam Interviews
Video Center