Traveling Friday into Christmas weekend? You’ll want to read this…

It’s that time of year! Winter arrives on Wednesday, last minute Christmas shopping is cranking up and Mother Nature is about to throw a monkey wrench in travel plans beginning Friday. An intensifying are of low pressure is set to snarl travel across much of the eastern third of the United States later this week. WNY will very much be in the path of travel impacts. It’s still early, but I want this discussion to be an initial starting point for decision making as the week starts flying by. Understand everything referenced from here on is our best guidance at the time of writing. It can (and likely will) change as we start inching toward the end of the week. Stay up to date on the latest, but here’s how we see things right now-

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: It’ll be cold but otherwise quiet around here. Can’t rule out a few flakes early Tuesday, but travel impacts around WNY are not anticipated. IMPACT: NONE

THURSDAY: Low pressure is starting to crank up to our west, the early stages of a deepening storm. A surge of moisture will arrive later in the day as warmer air starts to pump northward. While an initial wintry mix could fall across higher elevations south of Rochester, the bulk of this activity quickly changes to all rain and continues into Thursday night. A few slick spots perhaps across high terrain, but nothing wintry will fall otherwise. Travel both by car and plane westward toward places like Chicago start to get dicey into Thursday night. Locally, we stay all rain into the night. IMPACT: VERY LOW

FRIDAY: With the rapidly deepening low still to our west, a plume of warm air will remain pinched in place over WNY Friday morning. This will allow temperatures in the 40s to near 50 degrees to continue to support rain. The latest guidance continues to suggest a rapid transition to sharply colder air as a powerful cold front plows through late morning into early afternoon. Temperatures will knife downward fast, likely dropping below freezing in the span of just a few hours. This will open the window to “flash freeze” potential where all that prior rain doesn’t have enough time to evaporate, turning to ice. Strengthening winds (to 50 mph) will accompany this cold air, further aiding in the abrupt deterioration of road conditions. Any leftover moisture will turn rain over to snow. Accumulations don’t concern me right now. In fact, I’m not sure we’ll have much to talk about. But anything that does fall will only serve to coat roads already iced over (if they haven’t been treated). Flash freezes have a tendency to catch people off guard. That lack of appreciable snow won’t offer the visual reminder of slick conditions & it’s likely to become established fast. That’s a combination that, when combined with such a big travel day, is a recipe for problems. That arctic front and flash freeze will affect areas to our west well before it gets to Rochester Friday. Westward travel toward places like Cleveland and Chicago will be difficult at best, perhaps impossible. Current thinking suggests earlier in the morning is better if moving around the Rochester area Friday. After that cold front gets here, it’s downhill quickly. IMPACT: HIGH

SATURDAY: This is where precise track of the low starts coming more into play. Leftover synoptic moisture is likely to be limited, but scattered snow showers and bitterly cold air will be locked in place. Temperatures likely won’t get out of the teens Saturday, so any roads that still have yet to be treated could feature residual icy spots. To a large degree by Saturday, however, it’s cold versus snow/fresh ice to worry about. IMPACT: LOW

CHRISTMAS DAY: Aside from an isolated snow shower or two, the day is otherwise quiet. Temperatures will have a hard time topping 20 degrees, marking one of Rochester’s coldest Christmas Day’s (in terms of high temperatures) in more than 20 years. Travel should be fine. IMPACT: VERY LOW