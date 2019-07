SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Union Street lift bridge in Spencerport is set to close Tuesday for construction.

The construction work is part of a larger project to rehabilitate two of the region’s most iconic lift bridges.

The sidewalks on the bridge will be closed to pedestrians, but canal boat traffic will not be impacted by the closure.

The Main Street bridge in Fairport will begin construction in September.