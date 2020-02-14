State Street bridge in Pittsford to close for upgrades

Major artery to village will be shut down March to August of 2021

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Pittsford State Street Canal Bridge is due to close for repairs and upgrades, causing concerns in the village, especially when it comes to traffic. It’s due to close between March and August of 2021.

Jordan Guerrein with the New York State Department of Transportation says it’s time to replace the steel sections and deck on the bridge, first built in 1973. They want to get it done before the 2023 PGA Championship.

“We’re going to be replacing some of the flooring elements, we’re going to be paving over the top of it, basically building structurally a new bridge without physically replacing the structure,” says Guerrein.

Guerrein says there’s no way around it. Traffic will be impacted.

“Pretty much local traffic can access right up to the bridge. We are going to have detours for eastbound and westbound traffic, utilizing 490, but we’re expecting minimal delays.”

The bridge was built when Mayor Bob Corby was just a boy. He says it might be a rough period, but in the end it’s going to be worth it.

“It’s infrastructure, we’re glad the DOT is maintaining. And we’re very happy they’re incorporating some pedestrian improvements that will help overall safety,” says Corby.

Businesses and customers say there will be pluses and minuses come Spring of 2021.

“I understand the need for upgrades, everything needs to be upgraded at some point,” says Mark Lucas of Entre Computer Services.

“It will be a good thing in the sense that we’ll get exposure because people will be passing our store front, at the same time it’s a little more difficult because everyone’s not going to look up at the sign…they’re going to be more interested in the traffic pattern at that point,” says Nicole McLean of Via Girasole Wine Bar.

Above all, Guerrein says they’re trying to be as transparent and accessable as possible.

“Call us if you have any questions, each out to us,” he says.

You can phone 585-371-9245, or email Katherine.Fragale@dot.ny.gov with any questions or concerns.