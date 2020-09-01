Roundabout on Route 96 in Victor expected to open next month, DOT officials say

WILMINGTON, DE – JUNE 04: “Road Closed” signs block the entrance to I-495 north to the bridge over the Christina River June 4, 2014 in Wilmington, Delaware. The bridge was closed indefinitely after four support columns were discovered to be tilting. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — Adjustments to construction plans on a traffic circle in Victor mean the road won’t reopen until at least next month, according to New York State Department of Transportation officials.

According to Public Information Officer Jordan Guerrein, the DOT is “working to implement design modifications to the roundabout under construction at Route 96 and Lynaugh Road to ensure it can accomodate larger vehicles and meets all standards required.”

DOT officials say they expect the roundabout will be open next month, and they say they will continue to communicate with the town and school officials on any proposed changes to the construction schedule for this busy traffic area.

Construction has been underway in the area since mid July.

Although the design modifications will take a few more weeks, the project is still ahead of the original contract completion date of October 31, 2020.

According to the DOT website, “This project proposes to enhance the safety characteristics of the NY 96 intersection at Lynaugh Road in the Village/Town of Victor, Ontario County. This project will address the safety concerns of this intersection with the addition of a three leg roundabout or signal.”

