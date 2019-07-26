Rollover crash on St. Paul, no injuries

Police say speed was the cause of a rollover crash on Saint Paul Street on Friday.

At 2:23 PM on Friday, the Rochester Police Department says a 19-year-old male and Rochester resident was driving a 2007 Chevy Tahoe westward on Avenue C when his excessive speed caused him to lose control of the vehicle.

The SUV rolled over during the driver’s attempt to turn from Avenue C onto Saint Paul. The vehicle landed on a fence next to the Auto Plus auto parts store at 1281 Saint Paul Street. At the time of the crash, there were four occupants in the SUV. All fled the scene. Police successfully took the 19-year-old driver into custody, and he was issued several traffic tickets.

The vehicle is registered to a 32 year old woman, also a city resident. Police have not indicated that the vehicle was stolen.

St. Paul was closed down between Avenue D and Avenue B while a full RPD investigation was conducted. St. Paul has since been fully reopened.

No buildings were struck or damaged during the crash. Police confirmed no injuries were reported.