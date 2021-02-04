Mt. Read Blvd. improvement project completed in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nearly 2 years after road work began, a $7.7 million improvement project along Mt. Read Boulevard in Rochester has been completed. Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Thursday.

Construction started in April 2019 along the 1-mile stretch of Mt. Read Blvd. between Lyell Avenue and Buffalo Road. It added a new roundabout to the Buffalo Road intersection in August 2019.

According to the governor’s office, the project reduced lanes along that stretch Mt. Read Boulevard to two in either direction, added a center turning lane, expanded shoulder space, removed a concrete median, and resurfaced the pavement.

Sidewalks, signs, traffic signals, and road markings were also updated.

Governor Cuomo released a statement on the upgrades Thursday, saying: “Even in the face of a global pandemic, we are continuing to rebuild our infrastructure to meet the needs of the 21st Century. This project on Mount Read Boulevard, an important travel corridor in the City of Rochester, will enhance safety and mobility for all commuters while helping to further revitalize the local economy and move the Finger Lakes forward.”