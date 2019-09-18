390 South construction wrapping up Wednesday

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Construction on Interstate 390 South between Lexington and Lyell Avenues in Gates will end Wednesday, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

All lanes for 390 South are set to re-open Thursday, while the Lyell Avenue ramp and connected lanes leading to 390 North will reopen next week. There is no word on what time Thursday the lanes would reopen.

Traffic on 390 Southbound between Lexington and Lyell Avenues was reduced to two lanes in July to complete Phase Two of the 390/490 Interchange Project.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo originally announced the Interchange Project back in 2016 to improve traffic flow at the convergence of Interstates 390, 490, Route 390 and Route 31.

The project comprises of improvements to seven bridges over I-390 and the additions of new bike lanes, sidewalks and pedestrian-crossing indicators on Lyell Avenue.