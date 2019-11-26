Second phase of I-390/490 construction now complete

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the second phase of the $68 million I-390/I-490 interchange construction project is now complete.

Construction consisted of work to rehabilitate the structures carrying Route 390 over the Erie Canal, creating a new on-ramp to Route 390 north from Lyell Avenue and widening the paving of travel lane.

New concrete sound barriers were also installed.

“New York State continues to make smart infrastructure investments in Rochester and across upstate, helping spur economic activity and facilitating safe and reliable access on our transportation systems,” Cuomo said in a statement.

The project comprised of improvements to seven bridges over I-390 and the additions of new bike lanes, sidewalks and pedestrian-crossing indicators on Lyell Avenue.

The project was originally announced in 2016 and phase one of the project was completed in September of 2018.

Details for the next phase of the project will be shared in 2020.