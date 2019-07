WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An alert for drivers — the Route 104 ramp leading to the Bay Road bridge will not close for repairs on Monday.

That originally scheduled date for construction has been pushed back, and the closure will bot begin until Thursday, July 11.

New York State Department of Transportation officials say the road will remain closed through at least August, weather permitting.

