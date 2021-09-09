The Lake House in Canandaigua named No. 1 resort in New York, No. 2 in continental U.S.

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Lake House in Canandaigua was named the No. 1 resort hotel in New York state in Travel+Leisure’s World’s Best Awards 2021.

Additionally, the Lake House, which overlooks Canandaigua Lake, also came in at No. 2 for resort hotels in the continental U.S. and No. 30 in the world, according to the same publication.

According to Travel+Leisure:

“The Lake House on Canandaigua opened last August, in the middle of the pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped it from winning the hearts of just about everyone who has been fortunate enough to stay there. Long overshadowed by the Catskills and the Adirondacks, the Finger Lakes region that surrounds the resort has seen a steady uptick in interest over the past several years. Even though the area takes a little longer for New York City vacationers to get to, it rewards those who make the effort with stunning scenery and a sense of peace and solitude. ‘A brand-new hotel and friendly staff,’ wrote one fan. ‘Wonderful experience and beautiful location.’ Another reader echoed the sentiments: ‘Accommodations are second to none. Rose Tavern was magnificent, and the views of the lake were unbelievable.‘”

Officials say the World’s Best Awards winners are formulated from readers’ opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines and more. Voters rated hotels on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value.