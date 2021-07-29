Airbnb partnership with New York to revitalize local tourism in Finger Lakes

SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — With a large focus on tourism recovery, Airbnb and NYSTIA announced the launch of a new partnership Thursday that will promote travel in Seneca and Wyoming County.

The collaboration between the two parties is part of the New York State Tourism Industry Association’s (NYSTIA) ‘Roam The Empire’ campaign that helps revitalize the economic stability of local tourism across NY.

Along with Seneca and Wyoming, an additional six counties will be part of the collaboration’s effort.

The campaign will target future travelers with a curated list of local attractions, nearby stays and unique experiences. Allowing guests to tap into New York’s tourism potential is the main focus.

“We welcome Airbnb’s promotional support for New York State’s tourism industry and its recovery from the pandemic,” NYSTIA President & CEO Bob Provost said. “By highlighting destinations from across the state’s many tourism regions they help to inform New Yorkers (and others) that world-class travel destinations of all kinds are easily accessed right here in their backyard.”

According to NYSTIA, the pandemic caused over 300,000 New Yorkers to lose tourism-related jobs. By re-investing into the state’s tourism landscape, ‘Roam The Empire’ campaign aims to reemploy people and increase tax revenue.

In 2021, Airbnb signed voluntary tax collection agreements with 34 of New York’s 62 counties and took on their local bed taxes, including Seneca County.

By working with destination marketing and local governments, the home-sharing company plans to evolve Finger Lakes’ local tourism network.

“Airbnb has helped Seneca County realize significant tourism growth by making its communities more accessible from the diverse accommodations that allow our guests to enjoy a truly authentic Finger Lakes experience,” Jeff Shipley, President of the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce said.

New Yorkers depended from the company’s service for extra income during the pandemic. New Airbnb Hosts with one listing earned around $13 million between March 2020 and March 2021.