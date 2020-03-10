Stock market advice for retirees

ROCHESTER, N.Y. -(WROC) The stock market is causing jitters among those banking on its health for their retirement;that likely means many of you.



Chris Carosa is a portfolio manager , which means he picks and buys stocks.

He’s keeping a close eye on the stock market for those looking to retire.

“If you’re nearing retirement, what I tell people within five years before retirement you should start building up a cash position withing roughly two years, because that way you don’t have to tap into your long term investments,” Carosa said.