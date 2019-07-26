Ten people displaced after apartment fire

CHILI, NY (WROC) – About 10 people are without a home Friday morning after a fire at the Chili Gardens apartment complex.

The 911 calls came in shortly before 2:00 a.m.

People gathered outside the building told first responders there were people trapped inside.

Sheriff’s deputies were among the first to the scene and rushed inside to help. They were treated on scene for smoke inhalation.

No one else was injured.

Firefighters contained the fire to a single apartment, but there is smoke and heat damage on two floors.

