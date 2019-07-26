New Canandaigua Lake water trail

CANANDAIGUA, NY (WROC) – With the weekend here, there are a variety of great activities to do in the Finger Lakes region. There’s a new water trail that your family and friends can now enjoy.

It’s called the Canandaigua Lake Water Trail. It was organized by the Canandaigua Lake Watershed Council. They combined all the lake municipalities into one water trail.

It features 20 launch and destination points combined. The council said that people can kayak, canoe, paddle and other non-motorized boating on the lake.

The destination points are where people can stop and rest up, plus have a picnic if they’d like. The council also made itineraries that are helpful for people’s journey on the lake.

For more information: http://canandaigualakewatertrail.com/