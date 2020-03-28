Hundreds of inmates being released from local jails

1  of  74
ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) — As part of an effort to lower the jail population across the state to protect against COVID-19, the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, or DOCCS, has ordered the release of a number of “low-level technical parole violators” from local jails.

Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter says his office is now in the process of releasing a few dozen inmates.

DOCCS says they identified inmates who were being detained “pursuant to a warrant resulting from an alleged technical violation, including absconders.”

The Department adds that everyone released has “identified adequate housing” available to them.

In total, DOCCS is ordering the release of up to 1,100 inmates with 700 of those in Upstate New York.

DOCCS wrote that, “This significant action is being taken in response to a growing number of COVID-19 cases in local jails over the past few days and weeks. Our top priority remains the public health and safety of New Yorkers during this global public health emergency and this measure will further protect a vulnerable population from contracting and transmitting this infectious disease.”

It’s unclear how many are being released from other jails in our region.

A source tells News 8 that it is irregular to release inmates on a Friday.

