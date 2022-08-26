Dan Goldman, an attorney who served as the lead counsel in the first impeachment trial against former President Trump, is projected to win the Democratic primary in New York’s 10th Congressional District.

The Associated Press called the race at 12:39 a.m. Wednesday.

Goldman was among a dozen candidates seeking the Democratic nod in the New York House district.

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D), who currently represents the 10th Congressional District, wound up facing Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D) in the newly created 12th Congressional District due to redistricting.

Other Democrats vying for seat included Rep. Mondaire Jones, who represents the 17th Congressional District but ran in the 10th District to avoid a primary fight with another member of Congress; New York state Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, New York City Council Member Carlina Rivera and former New York City Comptroller Liz Holtzman.

Goldman, a Levi Strauss & Co. heir, poured millions of dollars into his election bid, and he had received a coveted endorsement from The New York Times’s editorial board. Some candidates sought to portray the former federal prosecutor as attempting to “purchase” his seat and not being liberal enough for their party.

“He’s not [a] traditional politician. He hasn’t held elected office before, and it’s something that we’ve had to grow accustomed to, but it’s you know, it’s par for the course. And Dan, through all of it, is very much committed to keeping things positive … and, you know, let everybody else scrap it out and do whatever they want,” Goldman’s campaign told The Hill in an interview last week.