An asylum-seeker in New York died by suicide on Sunday, Mayor Eric Adams (D) announced.

Adams did not name the individual, saying the city is legally prohibited from sharing further information, but described her as a woman in one of the city’s facilities.

“Our hearts break for this young woman and any loved ones she may have, and we, as a city mourn her,” Adams said in a statement. “This tragedy is a reminder that we have an obligation to do everything in our power to help those in need.”

The woman’s death comes as the city receives thousands of migrants relocated from communities near the border, but it is unclear how exactly the individual arrived in the city.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has bused more than 2,000 migrants to New York since August in protest of President Biden and Democrats’ immigration policies, arguing the relocations provide relief to overwhelmed border communities.

Abbott and other GOP governors have also relocated migrants to other Democratic-run cities, including Washington, D.C., and Chicago.

Adams urged other asylum-seekers in the city to seek mental health services at the city’s Asylum Seeker Resource Navigation Center if they need them.

“I encourage all asylum seekers who need mental health support to utilize these services, and anyone in our city struggling with anxiety, depression or mental health challenges of any kind to call 888-NYC-WELL. We are here for you,” Adams said.

The New York Democrat has previously said the city’s shelter system is reaching a “breaking point” as it receives an influx of migrants from the busing program.

During an appearance on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday, Adams expressed a desire for more coordination with GOP governors relocating migrants, but he stressed that New York has always been a “sanctuary city” that could manage those arriving.

“These migrants and asylum-seekers are not coming to any particular city, they’re coming to America,” Adams told the network. “This is an American crisis that we need to face, the humanitarian crisis that were made by human hands by some of the governors in our southern states.”