Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Business
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Former local judge accused of rape under investigation by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office
Top Stories
Rochester fencing legend reacts to Lee Kiefer winning first Olympic gold in women’s individual foil fencing for US
SUNY announces new task force to help students with disabilities
Skateboarding in the Olympics: Local advocates say that ‘skateboarding is for everyone’
Video
Child tax credit: Why you may want to opt out of monthly payments this week
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Weather Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
High School Sports
Section V Best
Section V Live
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
College Sports
Western NY PGA Tips
Football Frenzy
Inside NY Baseball
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Fairport Little League drops state tournament opener
Top Stories
Watch: Buffalo Kickoff Live’s Bills Training Camp Preview is tonight at 7 p.m.
Bills camp preview: Defensive backs
Bills Camp Preview: Defensive Tackle
Hilton star lifts her second career Soap Box Championship in narrow finish
Video
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
Rochester fencing legend reacts to Lee Kiefer winning first Olympic gold in women’s individual foil fencing for US
Top Stories
Skateboarding in the Olympics: Local advocates say that ‘skateboarding is for everyone’
Video
Top Stories
OFC Creations presents ‘A Chorus Line’
Video
NYS allocates 2.7 billion to the Rent Relief program
Video
Bello: New mask mandate not being considered for Monroe County at this time
Video
Grandpa’s text messages about dying alone go viral on TikTok
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Food and Drink
Travel
Development
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Lottery
Horoscope
Science
Weird News
Destination NY
Community
Contests
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Why ROC
News 8 Photo Album
Friend For Life
Be Inspired
Career Connection
First Responders Spotlight
Rochester Rundown
What’s Good
Top Stories
Skateboarding in the Olympics: Local advocates say that ‘skateboarding is for everyone’
Video
Top Stories
OFC Creations presents ‘A Chorus Line’
Video
Chalk it up to summer fun at Al Sigl
Video
6 United Ways merge to become ‘United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes’
Video
Class of 1981 comes together to help former classmate with neurological condition
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Newsletters
Alexa
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
test
test
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Trending Stories
Lease-to-own home ownership: New affordable housing project in Rochester
Video
Former local judge accused of rape under investigation by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office
Man dies after trying to save dog in Erie Canal
Video
Irondequoit police officer resigns after off-duty ‘altercation’ at Rochester bar
Video
Bello: New mask mandate not being considered for Monroe County at this time
Video
Caught on video: Woman attacks store owners after card declined
Video
Another Walworth town board member arrested, accused of sexual abuse against a child
Gov. Cuomo announces $15M to combat COVID vaccine hesitancy: ‘We can’t go back’
Video
Don't Miss
Adam Interviews
Video Center
Extraordinary People
More Don't Miss