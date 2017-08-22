Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Business News
Entertainment News
Washington-DC
CBSN Live
Adam Interviews
News 8 Celebrates
Extraordinary People
Friend For Life
Golden Apple Award
Honor Roll
News 8 Archives
Recalls
Weather
Weather
8-Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Cameras
Almanac
Weather Watchers
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
The Bills Report
Rochester Pro Teams
Orange Nation
High School Sports
Every Team Has A Story
Senior PGA
Western NY PGA Tips
Video Center
TV Schedule
Contests
Community
Plugged-In Parent
Calendar
Community Photos
Contests
Fuel Finder
Golden Apple Scholarship
WROC Community Events
Lifestyle
Health News
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Career Connection
Home Improvement
Games
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
CBS Full Episodes
Contact Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Flu
First two flu cases of season confirmed in Monroe County
Another flu death reported in Monroe Co. as season winds down
Flu kills another person in Monroe Co.
CDC warns of wave of flu virus
Two more flu deaths in Monroe Co., total hits 13
More Flu Headlines
11 flu deaths this season in Monroe Co.
Local doctors share advice on how to keep the flu from spreading within the household
Senior living centers taking precautions to protect the elderly from the flu
With a universal flu vaccine, you’d only need 1 shot every 5 to 10 years
Flu reaching epidemic levels in the U.S., more people are rushing to get vaccine
Flu hits region, some people hospitalized
Experts: Flu season expected to be severe this year
Positive mood may boost effectiveness of your flu shot
Putting You First: Flu Season
Mother raising awareness about Meningitis B vaccination
Dont Miss
Career Connection
Plugged-In Parent
Extraordinary People
More Don't Miss