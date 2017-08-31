Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Business News
Entertainment News
Washington-DC
CBSN Live
Adam Interviews
News 8 Celebrates
Extraordinary People
Friend For Life
Golden Apple Award
Honor Roll
News 8 Archives
Recalls
Weather
Weather
8-Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Cameras
Almanac
Weather Watchers
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
The Bills Report
Rochester Pro Teams
Orange Nation
High School Sports
Every Team Has A Story
Senior PGA
Western NY PGA Tips
Video Center
TV Schedule
Contests
Community
Plugged-In Parent
Calendar
Community Photos
Contests
Fuel Finder
Golden Apple Scholarship
WROC Community Events
Lifestyle
Health News
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Career Connection
Home Improvement
Games
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
CBS Full Episodes
Contact Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Flood
A Water rescue by boat in Mt. Morris
A Hilton resident raises his deck in preparation for flooding
Clean up could take weeks after flooding in Seneca County
Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, August 15
Heavy rains create massive flooding in the Finger Lakes
More Flood Headlines
Clean-up underway in Finger Lakes after heavy rain, flooding
Rain Moving in Tonight Could Lead to Localized Flooding
Flood WATCH remains in effect from this evening through Monday afternoon
Fall storm to bring locally heavy rain and wind to the area tonight through Monday
Deadline to apply for Lake Ontario Residential Recovery Program is Friday
Flood Relief Grant application deadline is Friday
Greece residents to save 20 percent on flood insurance policies
Consumer Alert: Scammers may try to sell cars damaged by hurricanes
‘Beauty in the suffering’: Man plays piano with house submerged in water
Trump to donate $1 million to Texas
Dont Miss
Career Connection
Plugged-In Parent
Extraordinary People
More Don't Miss