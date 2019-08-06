fire alarm

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
International
Washington
Business News
Entertainment News
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Border Report Tour
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Sunshine & meteors…
Top Stories
A last-minute smoke alarm saves two lives
Nearly 1M migrants arrested along southern border during government’s 2019 fiscal year
The Latest: White House says it won’t comply with inquiry
New York state receives first report of vaping-related death
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Almanac
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Cameras
Weather Dogs
Hourly Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
National Sports
The Bills Report
Rochester Pro Teams
Orange Nation
High School Sports
Every Team Has A Story
Western NY PGA Tips
The Big Game
Top Stories
East High’s Brock is Player of the Week
Top Stories
Victor girls soccer hands Marion first loss of the season
Sabres fall 4-3 in OT on the road vs. Blue Jackets
Sabres shutdown Devils in 7-2 win in home opener
Sunrise Sports on October 7, 2019
Video Center
All Video
Sports Video
Live
CBSN Live
Kucko’s Camera
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Sunshine & meteors…
Top Stories
White House refusal to allow ambassador to testify amps up impeachment battle
Top Stories
City teacher’s ‘mental health check in’ board lets students express how they’re feeling
Cloudy day ends in brilliant sunset
NYS budget director on RCSD issues: Laws already exist to get district the help it needs
‘Time is up’ climate change flag flies over I-490 in Rochester
Lifestyle
Around Town
The Mel Robbins Show
Health News
Recalls
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Fuel Finder
Games
Community
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Putting You First
Extraordinary People
Community Photos
Friend For Life
Plugged-In Parent
Zoo Life
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
fire alarm
A last-minute smoke alarm saves two lives
Dont Miss
Weather forecast: Sunshine & meteors…
Adam Interviews
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss