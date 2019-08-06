Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
International
Washington
Business News
Entertainment News
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Weird News
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Victims of Seneca County crash identified
Top Stories
Genre film festival arrives in Rochester
Hillside worker targeted in sexual assault
Two arrested for threats against Edison Tech
Weather forecast: A bright, chilly Wednesday, transition to wintry weather Thursday
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Almanac
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Cameras
Weather Dogs
Hourly Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
National Sports
The Bills Report
Rochester Pro Teams
Orange Nation
High School Sports
Every Team Has A Story
Western NY PGA Tips
Buffalo Sabres
Sports Video
The Big Game
Top Stories
Fairport knocks out McQuaid on penalties
Top Stories
Player of the Week
Bills Gameday Recap: Week 9 vs. Redskins
Bills can keep believing another week (or is it pretending?)
Bills tired of apologizing for wins
Video Center
All Video
Sports Video
Live
CBSN Live
Kucko’s Camera
Top Stories
Victims of Seneca County crash identified
Top Stories
Genre film festival arrives in Rochester
Top Stories
Hillside worker targeted in sexual assault
Two arrested for threats against Edison Tech
Weather forecast: A bright, chilly Wednesday, transition to wintry weather Thursday
Adam Bello’s top priorities for his first term as County Executive
Lifestyle
Around Town
The Mel Robbins Show
Health News
Recalls
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Fuel Finder
Games
Community Photos
Community
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Putting You First
Extraordinary People
Friend For Life
Plugged-In Parent
Zoo Life
Share The Warmth
Veterans Voices
Halloween On Humboldt
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Film Festival
Genre film festival arrives in Rochester
Dont Miss
Weather forecast: A bright, chilly Wednesday, transition to wintry weather Thursday
Adam Interviews
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss