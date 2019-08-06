Skip to content
Breaking News
Breaking News
Now 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, 79 in quarantine
Previous Alert
1
of
/
72
Next Alert
ETHIE Award
Elevate Rochester promotes business ethics
Video
Trending Stories
Gov. Cuomo: 432 new COVID-19 cases in New York for 1,374 total statewide, 12 deaths so far
Video
Now 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, 79 in mandatory quarantine
Businesses, schools ordered to close as coronavirus cases in NY climb to 950
Video
New local cases of COVID-19, 11 total now in Monroe County
Video
Gov. Cuomo tells New Yorkers ‘stay home’ as confirmed virus cases surpass 700 statewide
Rochester food delivery guide during COVID-19 outbreak
To curb spread of coronavirus, massive shutdowns underway across US
Video
Coronavirus Facts First: Evening of March 16, 2020
Video
Weather forecast: Rain moves out this morning
Video
