Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Business News
Entertainment News
Washington-DC
CBSN Live
Adam Interviews
News 8 Celebrates
Extraordinary People
Friend For Life
Golden Apple Award
Honor Roll
News 8 Archives
Recalls
Top Stories
The Latest: Trump says Huawei still on blacklist
Top Stories
Migrants step off German aid ship after captain defies Italy
Trump announces US-China trade truce, talks to resume
Trump says he could meet North Korea’s Kim at DMZ
Female candidates challenge electability question in debates
Weather
Weather
8-Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Cameras
Almanac
Weather Watchers
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
The Bills Report
Rochester Pro Teams
Orange Nation
High School Sports
Every Team Has A Story
Senior PGA
Western NY PGA Tips
Top Stories
Football camp hopes to be life guide for Rochester kids
Top Stories
Hamels leaves after 1 inning, Reds beat Cubs 6-3 to end skid
LEADING OFF: Red Sox-Yanks in London, 2-way McKay debuts
Sabres trade for help on D
AP source: Nets make Russell restricted free agent
Video Center
TV Schedule
Contests
Community
Putting Rochester First Events
Plugged-In Parent
Calendar
Community Photos
Contests
Fuel Finder
Golden Apple Scholarship
Lifestyle
Health News
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Career Connection
Home Improvement
Games
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
CBS Full Episodes
Contact Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Electric Cars
City announces a partnership with Collaborative to get electric vehicles
Dont Miss
Career Connection
Plugged-In Parent
Extraordinary People
More Don't Miss