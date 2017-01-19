Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Business News
Entertainment News
Washington-DC
CBSN Live
Adam Interviews
News 8 Celebrates
Extraordinary People
Friend For Life
Golden Apple Award
Honor Roll
News 8 Archives
Recalls
Weather
Weather
8-Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Cameras
Almanac
Weather Watchers
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
The Bills Report
Rochester Pro Teams
Orange Nation
High School Sports
Every Team Has A Story
Senior PGA
Western NY PGA Tips
Video Center
TV Schedule
Contests
Community
Plugged-In Parent
Calendar
Community Photos
Contests
Fuel Finder
Golden Apple Scholarship
WROC Community Events
Lifestyle
Health News
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Career Connection
Home Improvement
Games
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
CBS Full Episodes
Contact Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Earthquake
Hawaii rattled by quakes, volcano erupts
Loud boom in Scottsville-Chili has locals rattled
Mexican Navy apologizes for report of girl trapped in rubble
Fears of collapse as rescuers try to reach girl trapped under Mexico rubble
Mexico earthquake: Death toll rises, rescue attempts continue
More Earthquake Headlines
Death toll rises to 58 in Mexican quake
Mexico’s strongest earthquake in a century leaves dozens dead
Earthquake occurs in Niagara County
Small earthquake occurs near Niagara County
Desperate search on for survivors after avalanche hits Italian hotel
Dont Miss
Career Connection
Plugged-In Parent
Extraordinary People
More Don't Miss