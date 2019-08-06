Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
21°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
International
Washington
Business News
Entertainment News
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Weird News
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Shoveling for some, shivering for all today
Video
Top Stories
One man’s journey to beating the drug epidemic
Video
Google updates terms in plain language after EU scrutiny
Over 5 million kids water bottles recalled over choking hazard
Video
Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, February 20
Video
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Weather Blog
Map Center
Weather Dogs
Almanac
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
The Bills Report
High School Sports
College Sports
Buffalo Sabres
Section V Best
Orange Nation
Every Team Has A Story
Western NY PGA Tips
Sports Video
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Amerks blow lead and chance to send message
Video
Top Stories
Hilton hands Victor first loss, Mendon, Rush-Henrietta, and Honeoye Falls-Lima get wins
Video
Irondequoit locks up top seed in Class A; Mercy falls
Video
Meet the Amerks: Sean Malone
Video
Brighton/HFL/ER hockey advance to sectional quarterfinal
Video
Video Center
All Video
Sports Video
Live
CBSN Live
Kucko’s Camera
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Shoveling for some, shivering for all today
Video
Top Stories
One man’s journey to beating the drug epidemic
Video
Top Stories
Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, February 20
Video
RCSD hosts budget training event
Video
Working Families Party and Citizen Action of NY to announce endorsement for 138th
Video
News 8 Archive: Rochester Police trailblazer Dorris Smith
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Health Watch
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Sunrise Smart Start
Coronavirus
Games
Lottery
Horoscope
Home Improvement
Career Connection
The Mel Robbins Show
Remarkable Women
Community
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Putting You First
Why ROC
Be Inspired
Friend For Life
Community Photos
Ask The Experts
Zoo Life
Black History Month
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
drug epidemic
One man’s journey to beating the drug epidemic
Video
Dont Miss
Weather forecast: Shoveling for some, shivering for all today
Video
Adam Interviews
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss