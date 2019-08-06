Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
International
Washington
Business News
Entertainment News
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Border Report Tour
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Trump says transcript of Ukraine conversation to be released
Top Stories
Caught on camera: Real estate agent attacked at open house
Hangovers are an ‘illness,’ German court rules
Florida-based Coast Guard busts sub carrying $165M in cocaine
Venus was potentially habitable until a mysterious event happened
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Almanac
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Cameras
Weather Dogs
Hourly Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Traffic
Sports
National Sports
The Bills Report
Rochester Pro Teams
Orange Nation
High School Sports
Every Team Has A Story
Western NY PGA Tips
The Big Game
Top Stories
Amerks open camp with familiar faces ready to overcome last year’s disappointment
Top Stories
Harrison Phillips done for the season
Bills tickets skyrocket ahead of Patriots game
Trishton Jackson named ACC Receiver of the Week
Bills high wire act won’t work forever
Video Center
All Video
Sports Video
Live
CBSN Live
Kucko’s Camera
Top Stories
Caught on camera: Real estate agent attacked at open house
Top Stories
Florida-based Coast Guard busts sub carrying $165M in cocaine
Top Stories
Venus was potentially habitable until a mysterious event happened
“Donna Summer” kicks off RBTL season
Weather forecast: A clearing sky, cooler today
Family to take son off life support following sudden collapse during football game
Lifestyle
Around Town
The Mel Robbins Show
Health News
Recalls
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Fuel Finder
Games
Community
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Putting You First
Extraordinary People
Community Photos
Friend For Life
Plugged-In Parent
Zoo Life
Hispanic Heritage Month
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Donna Summer
“Donna Summer” kicks off RBTL season
Dont Miss
Weather forecast: A clearing sky, cooler today
Adam Interviews
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss