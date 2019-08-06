Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
International
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Weird News
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Churchgoers attend First Mass since Diocese of Rochester filed for bankruptcy
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Off and on showers overnight
Deputy changes tire for disabled veteran
Two killed in motorcycle crash in South Carolina
Dispute between parents leads to shooting at peewee game
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Almanac
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Cameras
Weather Dogs
Hourly Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Traffic
Sports
National Sports
The Bills Report
Rochester Pro Teams
Orange Nation
High School Sports
Every Team Has A Story
Western NY PGA Tips
Top Stories
Bills make team history in win over Giants
Top Stories
Bills improve to 2-0 with 28-14 win over Giants
Top Stories
Bills beat Giants: A running diary
Football Frenzy: September 14, 2019
McQuaid shuts out Pittsford, continues impressive start to 2019 season
Thad’s three things: Bills at Giants
Video Center
All Video
Sports Video
Live
CBSN Live
Kucko’s Camera
Top Stories
Churchgoers attend First Mass since Diocese of Rochester filed for bankruptcy
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Off and on showers overnight
Top Stories
First weekend of Fringe Festival 2019
RocCon enters its 9th year
Louise Slaughter, former congresswoman representing Rochester, inducted into national woman’s hall of fame
9/11 bleacher climb at Frontier Field honors fallen
Lifestyle
Around Town
The Mel Robbins Show
Health News
Recalls
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Fuel Finder
Games
Community
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Extraordinary People
Community Photos
Friend For Life
Plugged-In Parent
Zoo Life
Hispanic Heritage Month
Back to School
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Diocese of Rochester
Churchgoers attend First Mass since Diocese of Rochester filed for bankruptcy
Dont Miss
Weather forecast: Off and on showers overnight
Adam Interviews
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss