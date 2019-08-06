Skip to content
Closings
Closings
ABC Head Start
Closings
Action for a Better Community
Closings
Albion Central
Closings
Allendale Columbia School
Closings
Attica Central
Closings
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Closings
Brighton Library
Closings
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Closings
Browncroft Comm. Church
Closings
Calvary Assembly of God
Closings
Carpenters Local 268
Closings
CDS Monarch
Closings
Crossway Assembly
Closings
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Closings
Eastside Church
Closings
Fairport Public Library
Closings
Faith Church - Brighton
Closings
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Closings
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
Closings
First Bible Baptist Church
Closings
First Presbyterian Church of Lyons
Closings
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Closings
Gates Presbyterian Church
Closings
GENESEE VALLEY HIKING CLUB
Closings
George Eastman Museum
Closings
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Closings
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Closings
Hilltop Industries
Closings
Holy Cross School
Closings
Hope Church
Closings
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Closings
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Closings
Keuka Lake School
Closings
KidStart-Lehman
Closings
Koinonia Fellowship
Closings
Lifetime Assistance
Closings
Maple Sugar Festival
Closings
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Closings
Memorial Art Gallery
Closings
Messiah Lutheran Church
Closings
Monroe Community Coll.
Closings
Monroe County Public Schools
Closings
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Closings
Northridge Church
Closings
Northside Christian Academy
Closings
Open Door Baptist Church
Closings
Orleans Co. Christian
Closings
Our Lady of Mercy School for Young Women
Closings
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Closings
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Closings
Pearce Church
Closings
Perinton Community Center
Closings
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Closings
Perinton VFW 8495
Closings
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
Closings
Pittsford Community Church
Closings
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Closings
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Closings
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Closings
Rochester Childfirst Network
Closings
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Closings
Rochester Museum and Science Center
Closings
Seneca Park Zoo
Closings
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Closings
Southside Church of Christ
Closings
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Closings
Spiritus Christi Church
Closings
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
Closings
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Closings
The Father's House
Closings
Town of Irondequoit
Closings
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Closings
Town of Walworth
Closings
Villa of Hope School
Closings
Village of E. Rochester
Closings
Warsaw Head Start
Closings
Webster Baptist Church
Report: Bills trade for Vikings WR Stefon Diggs
Trending Stories
Businesses, schools ordered to close as coronavirus cases in NY climb to 950
New local cases of COVID-19, 11 total now in Monroe County
Bello confirms additional COVID-19 case, 11 local cases total, efforts to help non-profits underway
Gov. Cuomo: 3 death, 729 cases throughout New York State
Mayor Warren declares state of emergency for City of Rochester in response to COVID-19 outbreak
Local restaurant prepares for COVID-19 shutdown: ‘It’s heartbreaking’
Coronavirus Facts First: Evening of March 16, 2020
US moves closer to shutdown amid coronavirus concerns
Dont Miss
Weather forecast: Light rain through morning, several more waves of rain on the way…
Adam Interviews
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss