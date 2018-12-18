Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
State News
Your Local Election HQ
Education
Crime
Business News
Entertainment News
Washington-DC
CBSN Live
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Weird News
Recalls
Top Stories
Cool Sweep in effect for Thursday
Top Stories
APNewsBreak: Customs clarifies policy on plane ID searches
US poised to begin immigration enforcement operation
Bike safety starts with a helmet
Indiana family of girl killed during cruise ship fall to return home
Weather
Weather
8-Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Cameras
Almanac
Weather Watchers
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
The Bills Report
Rochester Pro Teams
Orange Nation
High School Sports
Every Team Has A Story
Senior PGA
Western NY PGA Tips
Top Stories
The Latest: Williams wins 1st set in Wimbledon semifinals
Top Stories
Federer, Nadal renew great rivalry in Wimbledon semifinals
Russian deputy PM Mutko wins Olympic doping appeal
Party of 5? Competitive NL Central in for taut second half
After slow start, Halep beats Svitolina in Wimbledon semis
Video Center
TV Schedule
Contests
Community
Putting Rochester First Events
Calendar
Extraordinary People
News 8 Celebrates
Golden Apple Award
Plugged-In Parent
Honor Roll
Friend For Life
Community Photos
Contests
Fuel Finder
Golden Apple Scholarship
Zoo Life
Rescan
Lifestyle
Health News
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Career Connection
Home Improvement
Games
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
CBS Full Episodes
Contact Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Rescan
Keep WROC
Search
Search
Search
Devine
Bike safety starts with a helmet
Dont Miss
WROC-TV is Changing Frequencies
Extraordinary People
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss