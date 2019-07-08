detention_center

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
International
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Weird News
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Raise the Age safety, funding concerns
Top Stories
Netflix star begins residency at the Corning Museum of Glass
Weather forecast: Clear overnight ahead of a sunny Thursday
26 killed in fiery attack on bar in southern Mexico
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand ends once-promising presidential bid
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Almanac
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Cameras
Weather Dogs
Hourly Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Traffic
Sports
National Sports
The Bills Report
Rochester Pro Teams
Orange Nation
High School Sports
Every Team Has A Story
Western NY PGA Tips
Top Stories
Victor’s familiar faces hope 2019 will see the Blue Devils on top of Section V once again
Top Stories
Bills sign kicker Hauschka to 2-year contract extension
Top Stories
Amerks regular season tickets now on sale
Players on the bubble eager for Bills preseason finale
Bills international star taking sudden stardom in stride
Former East High guard ready for the NBA
Video Center
All Video
Sports Video
Live
CBSN Live
Kucko’s Camera
Top Stories
Raise the Age safety, funding concerns
Top Stories
Netflix star begins residency at the Corning Museum of Glass
Top Stories
9/11 memorial defaced in Geneva
Local lawmakers push back against new license plate fees
BOCES celebrates first CDL training graduates
Efforts underway to close Facebook gun loophole
Lifestyle
Around Town
Health News
Recalls
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Fuel Finder
Games
Community
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Extraordinary People
Community Photos
Friend For Life
Plugged-In Parent
Zoo Life
Rescan
New York State Fair
Back to School
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Rescan
Keep WROC
Search
Search
Search
detention_center
Raise the Age safety, funding concerns
Dont Miss
WROC-TV is Changing Frequencies
Weather forecast: Clear overnight ahead of a sunny Thursday
Adam Interviews
More Don't Miss