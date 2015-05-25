Despatch Junction

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
International
Washington
Business News
Entertainment News
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Weird News
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Sabres suffer first loss of season, lose 5-2 in Anaheim
Top Stories
Two arrested for Irondequoit break-ins
Weather forecast: A preview of November today
Saturday drama: Brexit battle to be decided in UK Parliament
Dinolfo outspending Bello by more than $75,000 in race for Monroe County Executive
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Almanac
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Cameras
Weather Dogs
Hourly Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
National Sports
The Bills Report
Rochester Pro Teams
Orange Nation
High School Sports
Every Team Has A Story
Western NY PGA Tips
Buffalo Sabres
Sports Video
The Big Game
Top Stories
Sabres suffer first loss of season, lose 5-2 in Anaheim
Top Stories
McDermott wishes Zay Jones well, team is ‘moving forward’
Bills preparing to welcome Ryan Fitzpatrick back to New Era Field
Buffalo’s ‘misfits’ won’t take Dolphins lightly
Marion soccer star Chloe DeLyser breaks national goal record
Video Center
All Video
Sports Video
Live
CBSN Live
Kucko’s Camera
Top Stories
Weather forecast: A preview of November today
Top Stories
1 person hospitalized after house fire on Rutgers Street in Rochester
Top Stories
Report: Niagara Falls City Council approves plan for tourism surcharge
Pregnancy and infant loss
22-year-old man dead after vehicle strikes tree in Webster
Rochester auto workers could soon get back to work, UAW and GM reach tentative agreement
Lifestyle
Around Town
The Mel Robbins Show
Health News
Recalls
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Fuel Finder
Games
Community Photos
Community
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Putting You First
Extraordinary People
Friend For Life
Plugged-In Parent
Zoo Life
Hispanic Heritage Month
Share The Warmth
Veterans Voices
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Despatch Junction
Despatch Junction train shop to reopen a year after fire
Dont Miss
Weather forecast: A preview of November today
Adam Interviews
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss