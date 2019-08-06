Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
International
Washington
Business News
Entertainment News
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Weird News
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Wildfire forces evacuations in northern California
Top Stories
The Latest: EU Commission head: British commissioner a must
Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, October 24
New school designs help students achieve
Green Light Lawsuit decision expected next month
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Almanac
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Cameras
Weather Dogs
Hourly Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
National Sports
The Bills Report
Rochester Pro Teams
Orange Nation
High School Sports
Every Team Has A Story
Western NY PGA Tips
Buffalo Sabres
Sports Video
The Big Game
Top Stories
The “real” Feliciano is huge asset for Bills O-Line
Top Stories
Ed Oliver hungry for more major plays
Josh Allen visits young football player recovering from injury
Tre’ White named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
Eichel’s overtime goal seals Sabres’ 4-3 win over Sharks
Video Center
All Video
Sports Video
Live
CBSN Live
Kucko’s Camera
Top Stories
Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, October 24
Top Stories
New school designs help students achieve
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Nice today, changes for the cooler and wetter to come
Rochester Broadway Theatre League steps up security
Rochester’s UAW Local 1097 rejects GM deal
Cuomo indicates special election will be held in April
Lifestyle
Around Town
The Mel Robbins Show
Health News
Recalls
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Fuel Finder
Games
Community Photos
Community
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Putting You First
Extraordinary People
Friend For Life
Plugged-In Parent
Zoo Life
Hispanic Heritage Month
Share The Warmth
Veterans Voices
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
designs
New school designs help students achieve
Dont Miss
Weather forecast: Nice today, changes for the cooler and wetter to come
Adam Interviews
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss