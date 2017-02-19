Skip to content
Deputies
Man arrested for DWI after vehicle flips, causes power outage
Sodus man arrested for DWI after nearly hitting deputy vehicle
Victor man faces heavy drug charges
Deputies: Phone scammers asking for medical history
Vehicle found during search for missing Perinton couple
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office acquires new gear, rifles, drones
Sheriff’s Week: Wreath laying ceremony for fallen deputies
Parolee arrested for trespassing, suspected of multiple burglaries, larcenies
Race for Monroe County sheriff heats up
Deputies recognized for saving patient’s life
Orleans County deputies indicted on felony charges
Police identify teen killed in bulldozer accident in Hamlin
Motorcyclist killed in Mendon crash identified
2 Orleans County Sheriff’s deputies facing felony charges
Two Monroe County jail deputies injured in accidental shooting
