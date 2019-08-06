Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
27°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
International
Washington
Business News
Entertainment News
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Weird News
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
House impeachment report coming ahead of landmark hearing
Top Stories
Democrats aim to catch up to Trump’s 2020 cash advantage
Weather forecast: Snow continues to build overnight
Closings and delays: Live updates for early December snowstorm in Rochester
Snowstorm hits travelers in the air and on ground
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Almanac
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Cameras
Weather Dogs
Hourly Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
The Bills Report
High School Sports
College Sports
Buffalo Sabres
Orange Nation
Every Team Has A Story
Western NY PGA Tips
Sports Video
The Big Game
Top Stories
Bills flexed to Sunday Night Football for week 15 in Pittsburgh
Top Stories
McQuaid falls to New Rochelle in Class AA state championship game
McQuaid looks to add first football title to history books
Bills make statement, loud and clear
Bills garner national media attention with Thanksgiving win over Dallas
Video Center
All Video
Sports Video
Live
CBSN Live
Kucko’s Camera
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Snow continues to build overnight
Top Stories
Snowstorm hits travelers in the air and on ground
Top Stories
Preparing for the winter storm: what you need.
State suing companies that make AFFF firefighting foam
Luminaires light up the night, honoring the victims of a Brighton car accident.
Families getting Christmas trees on Black Friday
Lifestyle
Around Town
Health News
Recalls
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Fuel Finder
Games
Community Photos
CMA Awards
The Mel Robbins Show
Plugged-In Parent
Community
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Putting You First
Extraordinary People
Friend For Life
Zoo Life
Share The Warmth
Veterans Voices
Home for the Holidays
Food For Families
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
16
Next Alert
Closings
Closings
Alfred State College
1
of
/
16
Closings
Alfred University
2
of
/
16
Closings
DRIVE Program at Keuka College
3
of
/
16
Closings
Dundee Central
4
of
/
16
Closings
Fairport Public Library
5
of
/
16
Closings
Geneva City Schools
6
of
/
16
Closings
Keuka College
7
of
/
16
Closings
Keuka Lake School
8
of
/
16
Closings
Penn Yan School District
9
of
/
16
Closings
Perinton Historical Society
10
of
/
16
Closings
Perinton VFW 8495
11
of
/
16
Closings
St. Lawrence Church
12
of
/
16
Closings
SUNY Geneseo
13
of
/
16
Closings
Wells College
14
of
/
16
Closings
Yates Office Aging-Transportation
15
of
/
16
Closings
Yates-Meals on Wheels
16
of
/
16
delayed
Snowstorm hits travelers in the air and on ground
Dont Miss
Weather forecast: Snow continues to build overnight
Adam Interviews
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss