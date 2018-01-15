Skip to content
Death
Indiana police veteran killed in shootout with homicide suspect
Police: Gay rights’ attorney set self on fire in protest suicide
Brockport school offers support following the death of Abraham Cardenas
Sweden mother charged with murder of 7-year-old son
Canandaigua police officer cleared in parole officer’s shooting
More Death Headlines
Judge reduces sentence for Rochester father charged in son’s death
Collins proposes to rename Dansville Post Office in memory of fallen airman
Woman accused in Brockport murder deemed fit to stand trial
Two men convicted of murder in 2017 killing on Central Ave.
Two teens charged with murder for Sodus teen’s death
State attorney general launches investigation into Trevyan Rowe’s death
Reaction to the death of Rep. Louise Slaughter
Rep. Louise Slaughter dies at age 88
State lawmaker calls for action in response to Trevyan Rowe death
RIT researcher reflects on Stephen Hawking’s legacy
