Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
International
Washington
Business News
Entertainment News
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Weird News
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Adam Interviews Deanna King
Top Stories
Pro-Life group suing State, claims new law violates rights
Weather forecast: Is 50 in our future?
100 protesters surrounded by police at Hong Kong university
Rochester man faces life-threatening injuries after Grand Ave. shooting
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Almanac
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Cameras
Weather Dogs
Hourly Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
The Bills Report
Buffalo Sabres
Orange Nation
High School Sports
Every Team Has A Story
Western NY PGA Tips
Sports Video
The Big Game
Top Stories
Canandaigua’s Vierhile is our Player of the Week
Top Stories
Section V soccer teams defeated in state championships
Three HF-L seniors sign National Letters of Intent
Edmunds inspires Bills with Saturday pep talk
Bills trip to Miami exactly what they needed
Video Center
All Video
Sports Video
Live
CBSN Live
Kucko’s Camera
Top Stories
Pro-Life group suing State, claims new law violates rights
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Is 50 in our future?
Top Stories
Rochester man faces life-threatening injuries after Grand Ave. shooting
The ‘big brother effect’: How restaurants work with health department to keep food safe
How a Brighton family’s tragedy could prevent others from suffering similar fate
Study: Health care inequality a burden on Rochester’s economy
Lifestyle
Around Town
Health News
Recalls
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Fuel Finder
Games
Community Photos
CMA Awards
The Mel Robbins Show
Plugged-In Parent
Community
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Putting You First
Extraordinary People
Friend For Life
Zoo Life
Share The Warmth
Veterans Voices
Home for the Holidays
Food For Families
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
deanna_king
Adam Interviews Deanna King
Dont Miss
Weather forecast: Is 50 in our future?
Adam Interviews
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss