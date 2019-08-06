Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
International
Washington
Business News
Entertainment News
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Weird News
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Wednesday wind and wet weather
Top Stories
Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, October 16
Panasonic comes to Rochester
Almost every NY vape illness linked to illegal THC cartridges
Jury selection set to begin in landmark federal opioid trial
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Almanac
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Cameras
Weather Dogs
Hourly Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
National Sports
The Bills Report
Rochester Pro Teams
Orange Nation
High School Sports
Every Team Has A Story
Western NY PGA Tips
Buffalo Sabres
Sports Video
The Big Game
Top Stories
Marion soccer star Chloe DeLyser breaks national goal record
Top Stories
HF-L’s Ferrara is Player of the Week
Bills have inviting path to playoffs
Sabres win 3rd in a row, blank Stars 4-0 in matinee game at KeyBank Center
Amerks rally in 3rd, win shootout at Hartford
Video Center
All Video
Sports Video
Live
CBSN Live
Kucko’s Camera
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Wednesday wind and wet weather
Top Stories
Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, October 16
Top Stories
Panasonic comes to Rochester
Parents seek accountability after child’s death
RPD sued for not providing domestic violence incident reports to victims
Golden Apple: Mr. Michael Childs
Lifestyle
Around Town
The Mel Robbins Show
Health News
Recalls
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Fuel Finder
Games
Community Photos
Community
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Putting You First
Extraordinary People
Friend For Life
Plugged-In Parent
Zoo Life
Hispanic Heritage Month
Share The Warmth
Veterans Voices
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Daddis
Panasonic comes to Rochester
Dont Miss
Weather forecast: Wednesday wind and wet weather
Adam Interviews
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss