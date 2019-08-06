Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
International
Washington
Business News
Entertainment News
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Border Report Tour
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Current Seen highlights art in Rochester
Top Stories
The Latest: Netanyahu tapped to form new government
Why transcript of Trump’s Ukraine call is not word for word
‘We’re all in big trouble’: Climate panel sees a dire future
Weather forecast: A warm, winning Wednesday ahead
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Almanac
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Cameras
Weather Dogs
Hourly Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Traffic
Sports
National Sports
The Bills Report
Rochester Pro Teams
Orange Nation
High School Sports
Every Team Has A Story
Western NY PGA Tips
The Big Game
Top Stories
Kyle Peko called up to active roster
Top Stories
Section V represented on UB’s football team
Amerks open camp with familiar faces ready to overcome last year’s disappointment
Harrison Phillips done for the season
Bills tickets skyrocket ahead of Patriots game
Video Center
All Video
Sports Video
Live
CBSN Live
Kucko’s Camera
Top Stories
Current Seen highlights art in Rochester
Top Stories
Weather forecast: A warm, winning Wednesday ahead
Top Stories
Pit bull mauls Rochester 5-year-old, mom wants dog removed
Sen. Elizabeth Warren leads Democratic vote in latest QU polls
Mattel launches gender-inclusive doll line
Couple says hackers took over smart home system, talked to them
Lifestyle
Around Town
The Mel Robbins Show
Health News
Recalls
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Fuel Finder
Games
Community
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Putting You First
Extraordinary People
Community Photos
Friend For Life
Plugged-In Parent
Zoo Life
Hispanic Heritage Month
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Current Seen
Current Seen highlights art in Rochester
Dont Miss
Weather forecast: A warm, winning Wednesday ahead
Adam Interviews
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss