Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
International
Washington
Business News
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Weird News
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
WATCH: Protester tackled by police during interview with WIVB in Buffalo
Video
Top Stories
Biden: Trump ‘consumed’ by ego, not leading during crisis
Indian metropolis of Mumbai braces for rare cyclone
RPD addresses weekend protests, riots, and plans moving forward
Video
Gov. Cuomo’s give daily briefing amid coronavirus pandemic and continued protests
Video
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Sports
Home Hoops Tournament
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
The Bills Report
High School Sports
College Sports
Section V Best
Orange Nation
Every Team Has A Story
Western NY PGA Tips
Sports Video
NFL Draft
Top Stories
Rochester native is both world-class NCAA ref and twitter sensation
Video
Top Stories
Pegulas offer statement about America’s unrest
Sports School: Rochester native and NCAA referee Jeffrey Anderson explains block/charge
Video
Victor trio and ‘band of brothers’ is Albany lacrosse bound
Video
Rochester Red Wings players to keep job, pay despite likely cancellation of season
Video Center
All Video
Sports Video
Live
CBSN Live
Kucko’s Camera
News 8 Specials
Coronavirus: Facts First
Top Stories
WATCH: Protester tackled by police during interview with WIVB in Buffalo
Video
Top Stories
CPAs provide financial guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Top Stories
Doctors say racism is a public health crisis
Video
Weather forecast: A few showers, but a lot of dry time this afternoon too
Video
Bishop ‘outraged’ after President Trump poses with Bible in front of St. John’s Church
Denver police chief walks arm-in-arm with protesters
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Entertainment News
Health Watch
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Sunrise Smart Start
Games
Lottery
Horoscope
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Be Inspired
Remarkable Women
Community
Contests
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll: Senior Salute
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Putting You First
Why ROC
First Responders Spotlight
Friend For Life
Community Photos
Open For Business
Puerto Rico Recovery
Report It!
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
Previous Alert
1
of
/
74
Next Alert
Closings
Closings
ABC Head Start
1
of
/
74
Closings
Albion Central
2
of
/
74
Closings
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
3
of
/
74
Closings
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
4
of
/
74
Closings
Attica Central
5
of
/
74
Closings
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
6
of
/
74
Closings
Bop Shop Records
7
of
/
74
Closings
Brighton Library
8
of
/
74
Closings
Brockport Free Methodist Church
9
of
/
74
Closings
Browncroft Comm. Church
10
of
/
74
Closings
Calvary Assembly of God
11
of
/
74
Closings
CDS Monarch
12
of
/
74
Closings
Child Care Council
13
of
/
74
Closings
Crossway Assembly
14
of
/
74
Closings
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
15
of
/
74
Closings
Eastside Church
16
of
/
74
Closings
Fairport Public Library
17
of
/
74
Closings
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
18
of
/
74
Closings
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
19
of
/
74
Closings
First Bible Baptist Church
20
of
/
74
Closings
Fit by Five (Penfield)
21
of
/
74
Closings
Gates Presbyterian Church
22
of
/
74
Closings
George Eastman Museum
23
of
/
74
Closings
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
24
of
/
74
Closings
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
25
of
/
74
Closings
Hilltop Industries
26
of
/
74
Closings
Holy Cross School
27
of
/
74
Closings
Hope Church
28
of
/
74
Closings
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
29
of
/
74
Closings
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
30
of
/
74
Closings
Keuka Lake School
31
of
/
74
Closings
KidStart-Lehman
32
of
/
74
Closings
Koinonia Fellowship
33
of
/
74
Closings
Lifetime Assistance
34
of
/
74
Closings
Literacy West NY-Batavia
35
of
/
74
Closings
Literacy West NY-Belmont
36
of
/
74
Closings
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
37
of
/
74
Closings
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
38
of
/
74
Closings
Maple Sugar Festival
39
of
/
74
Closings
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
40
of
/
74
Closings
Memorial Art Gallery
41
of
/
74
Closings
Messiah Lutheran Church
42
of
/
74
Closings
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
43
of
/
74
Closings
Northside Christian Academy
44
of
/
74
Closings
Open Door Baptist Church
45
of
/
74
Closings
Orleans Co. Christian
46
of
/
74
Closings
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
47
of
/
74
Closings
Park Ridge Child Care Center
48
of
/
74
Closings
Pearce Church
49
of
/
74
Closings
Perinton Community Center
50
of
/
74
Closings
Perinton Presbyterian Church
51
of
/
74
Closings
Perinton VFW 8495
52
of
/
74
Closings
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
53
of
/
74
Closings
R Community Bikes
54
of
/
74
Closings
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
55
of
/
74
Closings
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
56
of
/
74
Closings
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
57
of
/
74
Closings
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
58
of
/
74
Closings
Rochester Public Library
59
of
/
74
Closings
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
60
of
/
74
Closings
Southside Church of Christ
61
of
/
74
Closings
Spencerport First Congregational Church
62
of
/
74
Closings
Spiritus Christi Church
63
of
/
74
Closings
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
64
of
/
74
Closings
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
65
of
/
74
Closings
Town of Rush Recreation Department
66
of
/
74
Closings
Town of Walworth
67
of
/
74
Closings
Trinity Lutheran Church
68
of
/
74
Closings
Unistel Industries
69
of
/
74
Closings
Villa of Hope School
70
of
/
74
Closings
Village of E. Rochester
71
of
/
74
Closings
Warsaw Head Start
72
of
/
74
Closings
Webster Baptist Church
73
of
/
74
Closings
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
74
of
/
74
crisis
Doctors say racism is a public health crisis
Video
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Trending Stories
Protesters organize outside Locust Club in Rochester
Video
Gov. Cuomo’s give daily briefing amid coronavirus pandemic and continued protests
Video
RPD addresses weekend protests, riots, and plans moving forward
Video
Widespread looting preceded by cars set on fire, tear gas deployed at violent rally in Rochester
Video
No curfew for Rochester or Monroe County Monday, increased police patrol will continue
RPD asks for help in identifying these 11 suspects from Saturday’s protest
Video
RPD requests public’s help in identifying people in new round of photos from weekend protest
Video
224 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 2,888 confirmed cases, 188 hospitalized
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: A few showers, but a lot of dry time this afternoon too
Video
Adam Interviews
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss