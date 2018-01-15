Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Business News
Entertainment News
Washington-DC
CBSN Live
Adam Interviews
News 8 Celebrates
Extraordinary People
Friend For Life
Golden Apple Award
Honor Roll
News 8 Archives
Recalls
Top Stories
Trump lashes out at New York governor, attorney general
Top Stories
Drowned father and daughter mourned at El Salvador cemetery
NY may soon require sex abuse awareness in school
Kentucky students lose appeal in chickenpox vaccination case
New York GOP to tap new leader as party looks to bounce back
Weather
Weather
8-Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Cameras
Almanac
Weather Watchers
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
The Bills Report
Rochester Pro Teams
Orange Nation
High School Sports
Every Team Has A Story
Senior PGA
Western NY PGA Tips
Top Stories
Blue Jackets breakup begins as Predators land Duchene
Top Stories
AP source: Miami trading Hassan Whiteside to Portland
The Latest: Irving looking forward to playing at ‘home’
Mets apologize to 2 members of 1969 team for ceremony error
White Sox: Till inclusion in scoreboard graphic ‘poor form’
Video Center
TV Schedule
Contests
Community
Putting Rochester First Events
Plugged-In Parent
Calendar
Community Photos
Contests
Fuel Finder
Golden Apple Scholarship
Lifestyle
Health News
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Career Connection
Home Improvement
Games
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
CBS Full Episodes
Contact Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Corn
Emerging artists at Corn Hill Fest
Dont Miss
Career Connection
Plugged-In Parent
Extraordinary People
More Don't Miss