Top Stories
Weather forecast: Another cold night ahead of more sun
2020 serves another blow as Ginsburg’s death ignites fight
AP sources: Woman accused of sending ricin letter arrested
Pressure mounts on GOP senators over filling Ginsburg seat
Clyde-Savannah schools closed Monday due to Covid19
Josh Allen went to Miami and changed his narrative
Bills Gameday Recap: Week 2 vs. Dolphins
Video
Josh Allen’s monster day leads Bills to 31-28 win over Dolphins
Video
Thad’s Three Things: Bills at Dolphins
Low-risk Section V sports begin on Monday, Monroe County Conference will wait another week
Video
Shootings in Rochester up from last year, data says
Video
WATCH: 2020 Suffragist City Parade
Video
Foot Locker turning U.S. stores into temporary voter registration sites
Video
Penfield Shadow Pines property plan approved, will include disc golf, hiking trails, tennis courts
Video
Brockport movie theater owner on forced closure: ‘We just keep waiting, and waiting, and waiting’
Video
Honor Roll: Senior Salute
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Why ROC
Friend For Life
Community Photos
First Responders Spotlight
Reimagining NY
Putting Rochester First
Hispanic Heritage Month
Video
NYS Liquor Authority details ‘egregious’ violations at Masons on Alexander
Rochester City Council, City Hall, and RPD to be subpoenaed soon in Daniel Prude death investigation
Video
Jewish Senior Life holds car parade for Rosh Hashanah
Video
Nearly 300 employees to be laid off at Dave & Buster’s in Rochester after COVID-19 forced closure
CLYDE-SAVANNAH
Clyde-Savannah schools closed Monday due to Covid19
Two teens killed, 14 more injured in mass shooting on Rochester’s northeast side
Video
CDC issues Halloween 2020 guidelines, color-coded COVID-19 risk map
NY AG Letitia James announces new policy on body camera footage in Rochester
Video
Video
6 states dropped from New York coronavirus travel advisory, Puerto Rico added, 30 states on list
Video
Two Rochester schools mourn for two young people killed in mass shooting over the weekend
Video
Breaking down City of Rochester’s 323-page report into Daniel Prude death investigation
Video
Video
Adam Interviews
