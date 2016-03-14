Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
International
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Weird News
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Naked man accused of burglarizing, damaging Albany office building
Top Stories
Tuesday weather forecast: Summer … ACTIVATE!
Liberty’s Falwell says he’s target of ‘attempted coup’
Honeoye Falls’ patriotic farm tradition on display for 9/11
Rocket blast at US Embassy in Kabul on 9/11 anniversary
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Almanac
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Cameras
Weather Dogs
Hourly Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Traffic
Sports
National Sports
The Bills Report
Rochester Pro Teams
Orange Nation
High School Sports
Every Team Has A Story
Western NY PGA Tips
Top Stories
A sold out Dome will greet the No. 1 Clemson Tigers Saturday evening
Top Stories
Bills fans celebrate season-opening victory
Top Stories
Allen overcomes poor start, rallies Bills for 17-16 win over Jets
Did critics make Josh Allen strong?
Syracuse drops from AP Top 25 Poll
Bills inspired by ‘mental toughness’ in comeback win over Jets
Video Center
All Video
Sports Video
Live
CBSN Live
Kucko’s Camera
Top Stories
Tuesday weather forecast: Summer … ACTIVATE!
Top Stories
Honeoye Falls’ patriotic farm tradition on display for 9/11
Top Stories
Village of Pittsford ordered to pay after judge’s ruling on 75 Monroe development
Fine Tastings supports Al Sigl Community
Webster native brings comedy to Fringe Fest
Police Locust Club suing city, Mayor, City Council, Board of Elections over PAB
Lifestyle
Around Town
The Mel Robbins Show
Health News
Recalls
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Fuel Finder
Games
Community
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Extraordinary People
Community Photos
Friend For Life
Plugged-In Parent
Zoo Life
New York State Fair
Back to School
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
City_gate
Anthony Costello has passed away
Dont Miss
Tuesday weather forecast: Summer … ACTIVATE!
Adam Interviews
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss