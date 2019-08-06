Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
28°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
International
Washington
Business News
Entertainment News
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Weird News
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Queen Elizabeth II, close family celebrate Christmas
Top Stories
Rochester Fire crews battle three-alarm structure fire
A family is safe after a large house fire in Perinton
Afghan official says Taliban abducted 26 peace activists
Weather forecast: A mild, dry Christmas Day
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Almanac
Map Center
Weather Dogs
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Wx Blog
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
The Bills Report
High School Sports
College Sports
Buffalo Sabres
Section V Best
Orange Nation
Every Team Has A Story
Western NY PGA Tips
Sports Video
The Big Game
Top Stories
Majority of Bills starters will play in season finale against Jets
Top Stories
Pageau scores twice, Senators beat Sabres 3-1
Stewart scores 26 as No. 21 Washington beats Hawaii 72-61
Isaiah Stewart scores 19 as No. 22 Washington beats Ball State 85-64 in Honolulu
Watch 1991 AFC Championship game, Bills vs. Raiders on Christmas night
Video Center
All Video
Sports Video
Live
CBSN Live
Kucko’s Camera
Top Stories
A family is safe after a large house fire in Perinton
Top Stories
Weather forecast: A mild, dry Christmas Day
Top Stories
Shoppers pick up last-minute gifts and items for Christmas dinner
Eggnog jog brings people together on Christmas Eve
Monroe County Executive Elect Adam Bello announces administration staff
Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday December 24
Lifestyle
Around Town
Remarkable Women
Health News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Games
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Community Photos
The Mel Robbins Show
Plugged-In Parent
Sunrise Smart Start
Community
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Putting You First
Why ROC
Friend For Life
Zoo Life
Share The Warmth
Veterans Voices
Home for the Holidays
Food For Families
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Rochester Fire crews battle three-alarm structure fire
Christmas day
A family is safe after a large house fire in Perinton
Dont Miss
Weather forecast: A mild, dry Christmas Day
Adam Interviews
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss