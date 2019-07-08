chief_meteoroligist

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
International
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Weird News
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Putting You First: School Ready
Top Stories
Trump to promote turning natural gas into plastics in Pa.
Report: Costs in most states exceed subsidies for child care
Local IHOP restaurants raise money for family of boy killed in tragic accident
Reforms coming to N.Y. State will change who pays bail and gets jail time
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Almanac
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Cameras
Weather Dogs
Hourly Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Traffic
Sports
National Sports
The Bills Report
Rochester Pro Teams
Orange Nation
High School Sports
Every Team Has A Story
Western NY PGA Tips
Top Stories
Elijah Hughes powers Syracuse men’s basketball to first win in Italy
Top Stories
Friend of LeSean McCoy’s ex drops lawsuit over home invasion
Top Stories
2 Elite Bassmaster events coming to upstate New York waters
Raminator rolls through Sodus
Football nomad, CFL star Duke Williams gets NFL shot
Wallace rises above obscurity, tragedy
Video Center
All Video
Sports Video
Live
CBSN Live
Kucko’s Camera
Top Stories
Putting You First: School Ready
Top Stories
Local IHOP restaurants raise money for family of boy killed in tragic accident
Top Stories
Reforms coming to N.Y. State will change who pays bail and gets jail time
Adam Interviews new News 8 Chief Meteorologist
State lawmakers speaking up for residents of mobile home park without power
Henrietta planning to add more firefighters to district
Lifestyle
Around Town
Health News
Recalls
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Fuel Finder
Games
Community
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Extraordinary People
Community Photos
Friend For Life
Plugged-In Parent
Zoo Life
Rescan
New York State Fair
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Rescan
Keep WROC
Search
Search
Search
chief_meteoroligist
Adam Interviews new News 8 Chief Meteorologist
Dont Miss
WROC-TV is Changing Frequencies
Weather forecast: Isolated shower tonight and more rain Tuesday
Adam Interviews
More Don't Miss