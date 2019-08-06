chicago white sox

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Washington
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Back to School: Facts First
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Rain heading on out…
Top Stories
Video released in asphyxiation death of Black man after altercation with NY officers
Video
Tom Seaver, heart and mighty arm of Miracle Mets, dies at 75
CDC tells states: Be ready to distribute vaccines on Nov. 1
Daniel Prude’s family demands justice for ‘cold-blooded murder’
Video
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Destination NY
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
The Bills Report
High School Sports
College Sports
Sports Video
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
Olympics
Section V Best
Home Hoops Tournament
Western NY PGA Tips
Every Team Has A Story
Top Stories
Mendick makes a name for himself in the MLB
Video
Top Stories
Cornerback competition is complicated by Levi Wallace injury
Edmunds expects another step forward in 2020
New York pushing forward with fall high school sports, football and volleyball still waiting for games
Bills DBs continue to rave about new and improved pass game
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Rain heading on out…
Top Stories
Video released in asphyxiation death of Black man after altercation with NY officers
Video
Top Stories
Daniel Prude’s family demands justice for ‘cold-blooded murder’
Video
The wait to receive federal payments continues for unemployed New Yorkers
Video
Irondequoit Police department swears in first female captain ever
TechRochester scholarship program
Video
Lifestyle
Destination NY
Around Town
Food and Drink
Recreation
Travel
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Games
Lottery
Horoscope
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Community
Contests
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll: Senior Salute
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Why ROC
Friend For Life
Community Photos
First Responders Spotlight
Reimagining NY
Putting Rochester First
Hispanic Heritage Month
Report It!
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
chicago white sox
Mendick makes a name for himself in the MLB
Video
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Putting Rochester First
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Back To School: Facts First
Trending Stories
WATCH: Footage of encounter between Daniel Prude and Rochester police officers before his death
Video
Autopsy report: Daniel Prude death ruled a homicide, died from asphyxia due to ‘physical restraint’
Video
Daniel Prude’s death, police encounter caught on body camera sparks NY AG investigation, protests in Rochester
Video
CDC says 94% of COVID-19 deaths in US had underlying medical conditions
Protesters arrested in downtown Rochester after activists barred from Mayor’s press conference
Video
Protest in Rochester sparks after news of Daniel Prude’s death
Video
Video released in asphyxiation death of Black man after altercation with NY officers
Video
New York releases guidelines for corn mazes, hayrides, haunted houses; petting zoos not allowed
Video
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: Rain heading on out…
Adam Interviews
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss